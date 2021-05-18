UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hacked US Pipeline Drives Gasoline Prices Over $3 Per Gallon For First Time Since 2014

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Hacked US Pipeline Drives Gasoline Prices Over $3 Per Gallon For First Time Since 2014

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The hack attack earlier this month that shuttered a key US pipeline causing gas stations to run out of fuel in the southeastern US caused gasoline prices to spike above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

"Disruptions to Colonial Pipeline operations prompted an increase in the average U.S. retail price for regular grade gasoline to $3.03 per gallon on May 17, the first time retail gasoline prices averaged more than $3.00/gal since October 27, 2014," an EIA report said.

A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down on May 7 with the system not resuming normal operations until May 15.

The pipeline, stretching more than 5,000 miles from refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast, supplies nearly half the gasoline on the US East Coast, along with jet fuel and heating oil. Short supplies combined with panic buying caused many stations to run out of gas.

Although deliveries have begun returning to normal, many stations remain empty in the Southeastern United States, with Washington, DC among the hardest hit. According to the gas information platform GasBuddy, more than half of the closed stations in the US capital had yet to receive fresh supplies as of Tuesday.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Oil Price United States Mexico May October Gas From

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

6 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

2 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

2 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

2 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

2 hours ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.