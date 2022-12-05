Hackers Allegedly Linked to China Steal Over $20Mln in US COVID-19 Benefits - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Hackers believed to have links to the Chinese government allegedly stole at least $20 million in US COVID-19 relief benefits, NBC news reported on Monday, citing the Secret Service.

This is the first such fraud related to foreign state-sponsored cyber criminals that the US government has acknowledged publicly, the report said. That includes Small business Administration loans and unemployment insurance payments in more than a dozen states.

The APT41 hacking group, based in the city of Chengdu, is regarded as the alleged mastermind behind the theft.

The Secret Service declined to share detailed information, but noted that it is conducting over 1,000 investigations related to transnational and domestic frauds with public benefits programs. The Secret Service sees APT41 as a "notable player," the report said.

Current and former US officials reportedly called the theft a very dangerous development.

The embassy of China did not respond to requests for comments, according to the report.