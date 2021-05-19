UrduPoint.com
Hackers Attack Czech Republic's National Library - Spokesperson

Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The National Library of the Czech Republic suffered a cyberattack on Tuesday and had to close its doors to visitors temporarily, library spokesperson Irena Manakova said.

"The National Library was the subject of a cyberattack on Tuesday. After we discovered it, all our computers were turned off. Specialists are working to restore the equipment.

The library has also reported the incident to the National Cyber and Information Security Agency [NUKIB]," Manakova told journalists.

Meanwhile, the cybersecurity agency's spokesperson, Jiri Taborsky, told reporters that his agency had received information about the incident and have started looking into the attack. The official refrained from sharing any more details.

In early March, hacking attempts were launched against the country's labor ministry and the Prague City Hall.

