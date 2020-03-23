Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit Central Region of France - Reports

The Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the hospital system of the central Ile-de-France region, which is suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic in the country, was targeted in a cyberattack, the French L'Express newspaper reported on Monday

The system was hit by a DDoS attack on Sunday, according to the newspaper. The cyberattack on AP-HP lasted for one hour but did not cause any significant harm, the newspaper added.

France has so far confirmed more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases, and almost 5,300 of them were registered in the Ile-de-France region.