UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hackers Attack Hospital System Of Coronavirus-Hit Central Region Of France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:25 PM

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit Central Region of France - Reports

The Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the hospital system of the central Ile-de-France region, which is suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic in the country, was targeted in a cyberattack, the French L'Express newspaper reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the hospital system of the central Ile-de-France region, which is suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic in the country, was targeted in a cyberattack, the French L'Express newspaper reported on Monday.

The system was hit by a DDoS attack on Sunday, according to the newspaper. The cyberattack on AP-HP lasted for one hour but did not cause any significant harm, the newspaper added.

France has so far confirmed more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases, and almost 5,300 of them were registered in the Ile-de-France region.

Related Topics

Attack Paris Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE calls for all Emirati students studying abroad ..

12 minutes ago

As Olympics' Fate Remains Ambiguous, Spread of COV ..

5 minutes ago

Trudeau Urges Canadians to Stay Home as Number of ..

5 minutes ago

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be Postponed Likely to ..

5 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.