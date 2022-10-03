UrduPoint.com

Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday.

Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company's information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said.

The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.

This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.

