Hackers Attack Networks of Malaysian Military - Chief of Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A cyberattack was detected on networks belonging to the Malaysian military on Monday, Chief of Defense Forces Affendi Buang confirmed on Tuesday, adding that crucial data was protected.

"We confirm that there was a cyber-attack on network data belonging to the MAF [Malaysian Armed Forces]," Affendi said, as quoted by Malaysia's The Straits Times newspaper.

Affendi added that relevant military structures, the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (BSEP) and Cyber Defence Operation Centre (CDOC), have isolated traffic to hide the crucial data and protect the military's network.

"The cyberattack failed to affect the actual operations of the portal and only successfully hacked certain segments that have been placed outside of the network from the start," the chief said.

According to the chief of the military, hackers often target networks of the MAF and the Malaysian Defense Ministry, and cyber divisions like BSEP and CDOC will continue protecting Kuala Lumpur's strategic defense communication.