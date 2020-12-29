UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hackers Attack Networks Of Malaysian Military - Chief Of Defense Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Hackers Attack Networks of Malaysian Military - Chief of Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A cyberattack was detected on networks belonging to the Malaysian military on Monday, Chief of Defense Forces Affendi Buang confirmed on Tuesday, adding that crucial data was protected.

"We confirm that there was a cyber-attack on network data belonging to the MAF [Malaysian Armed Forces]," Affendi said, as quoted by Malaysia's The Straits Times newspaper.

Affendi added that relevant military structures, the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (BSEP) and Cyber Defence Operation Centre (CDOC), have isolated traffic to hide the crucial data and protect the military's network.

"The cyberattack failed to affect the actual operations of the portal and only successfully hacked certain segments that have been placed outside of the network from the start," the chief said.

According to the chief of the military, hackers often target networks of the MAF and the Malaysian Defense Ministry, and cyber divisions like BSEP and CDOC will continue protecting Kuala Lumpur's strategic defense communication.

Related Topics

Traffic Kuala Lumpur Malaysia From

Recent Stories

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

3 minutes ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

44 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.