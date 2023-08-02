Hackers Attack Six Major Italian Banks - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Six major Italian banks were attacked by allegedly pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 (16), Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Cyberattacks led to temporary shutdowns of sites and failures in the operation of applications and individual services, the Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported.

On Monday, the hacker group attacked the sites of Italian transport companies.

At the same time, the Italian cybersecurity agency said that cyberattacks did not cause any damage and that the actions of the hackers were "demonstrative."

The hacker group said on Telegram that it attacked Italian banks Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, BPER Banca, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, FinecoBank, CheBanca!, as well as Italian financial company Intesa Sanpaolo and financial institution Fideuram.