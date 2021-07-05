UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hackers Behind Kaseya Attack Demand $70Mln In Ransom To Decrypt Locked Systems - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Hackers Behind Kaseya Attack Demand $70Mln in Ransom to Decrypt Locked Systems - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The REvil hacking group, which is believed to be behind the recent attack against Miami-headquartered IT company Kaseya, has demanded a record $70 million ransom payment to decrypt the locked computers, The Record news portal, an arm of the US-based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, reported.

Kaseya, which specializes in remote management software, reported the ransomware attack last week. Shortly after, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the incident.

The Record reported late on Sunday that REvil took responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its dark web blog, claiming it affected more than one million systems during the Kaseya incident.

"If anyone wants to negotiate about universal decryptor - our price is 70 000 000$ in BTC and we will publish publicly decryptor that decrypts files of all victims, so everyone will be able to recover from attack in less than an hour," the hacking group, believed to have links to Russia, was quoted as saying.

If honored, the ransomware payment would be the highest ever made, the news portal added.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company Price Sunday FBI All From Allied Rental Modarba Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

34 seconds ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

28 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to ..

1 hour ago

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.