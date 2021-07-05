Hackers Behind Kaseya Attack Demand $70Mln in Ransom to Decrypt Locked Systems - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The REvil hacking group, which is believed to be behind the recent attack against Miami-headquartered IT company Kaseya, has demanded a record $70 million ransom payment to decrypt the locked computers, The Record news portal, an arm of the US-based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, reported.

Kaseya, which specializes in remote management software, reported the ransomware attack last week. Shortly after, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the incident.

The Record reported late on Sunday that REvil took responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its dark web blog, claiming it affected more than one million systems during the Kaseya incident.

"If anyone wants to negotiate about universal decryptor - our price is 70 000 000$ in BTC and we will publish publicly decryptor that decrypts files of all victims, so everyone will be able to recover from attack in less than an hour," the hacking group, believed to have links to Russia, was quoted as saying.

If honored, the ransomware payment would be the highest ever made, the news portal added.