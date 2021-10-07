UrduPoint.com

Hackers Behind SolarWinds Tried To Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:20 AM

Hackers Behind SolarWinds Tried to Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The hackers behind the SolarWinds infiltration attempted to again breach US government networks including European government networks this year, CNN reported citing cybersecurity analysts monitoring the group.

US intelligence agencies said in early January that Russia was likely behind a mass cyberattack on US tech companies and government agencies in December 2020. The attackers used IT management software SolarWinds to gain access.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.

The report said on Wednesday, citing a senior official at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, that the hackers breached several technology firms that provide direct or indirect access to targeted organizations in the United States and Europe.

A US official familiar with the matter told the outlet that the issue has come up in recent National Security Council meetings and Federal agencies are monitoring the activity.

Mandiant Senior Vice President Charles Carmakal declined to name the technology providers that were breached, the report said.

The hackers also breached multiple government entities and organizations that work on political and foreign policy matters, the report said.

The group used new tools and techniques to breach some of their targets this year, the report added.

The report said the National Security Agency, FBI, CISA, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the matter.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Europe United States January December FBI 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

2 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.