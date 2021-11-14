UrduPoint.com

Hackers Break Into FBI Email Server - Spamhaus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

Hackers Break Into FBI Email Server - Spamhaus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) An email server of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has come under a cyber attack, the Spamhaus Project, which tracks spam and cyber threats, says.

"The following chart shows email traffic originating from the FBI mailserver (http://mx-east-ic.fbi.gov | 153.31.119.142) involved.

You can clearly see the two spikes caused by the fake (cyber attack) warning last night," Spamhaus said on Twitter, posting a picture of the activity graph.

In a later tweet, Spamhaus said that other reports suggest that the Saturday hacking attack was not limited to one database.

"Other, non-ARIN related harvested emails were included in the spam run," Spamhaus said.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Traffic FBI From Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

2 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

2 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5 ..

Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.