Hackers Break Into FBI Email Server - Spamhaus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) An email server of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has come under a cyber attack, the Spamhaus Project, which tracks spam and cyber threats, says.

"The following chart shows email traffic originating from the FBI mailserver (http://mx-east-ic.fbi.gov | 153.31.119.142) involved.

You can clearly see the two spikes caused by the fake (cyber attack) warning last night," Spamhaus said on Twitter, posting a picture of the activity graph.

In a later tweet, Spamhaus said that other reports suggest that the Saturday hacking attack was not limited to one database.

"Other, non-ARIN related harvested emails were included in the spam run," Spamhaus said.