Hackers Compromised Dozens Of US Treasury's Emails In Recently-Revealed Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Hackers have compromised dozens of the US Treasury Department emails as part of a massive hacking campaign targeting a number of US government agencies that recently came to light, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Senator Ron Wyden.

According to Wyden, who is a member of the upper chamber's finance committee, the treasury department is not aware about all the activity of the hackers or what information was stolen.

"According to Treasury staff, the agency suffered a serious breach, beginning in July, the full depth of which isn't known," Wyden said as quoted by the media outlet.

The treasury department does not believe Secretary Steven Mnuchin's email account was compromised, the publication said. Wyden added that microsoft, which is investigating the hack, just notified the department about dozens of compromised emails.

Mnuchin said on Monday that the treasury department did not suffer any damage to classified information from the recently-reported cyber hack, admitting that the hackers attained some access to unclassified information.

Last week, reports emerged that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind it but provided no evidence to back the allegation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted these claims.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump suggested China rather than Russia may be behind the cyberattacks. Trump also said the true scale of the cyberattacks had been exaggerated by the media and the situation was under control.

