UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hackers Demand $70 Mn After Kaseya Ransomware Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Hackers demand $70 mn after Kaseya ransomware attack

Hackers were on Monday demanding $70 million in bitcoin in exchange for data stolen during an attack on a US IT company that has shuttered hundreds of Swedish supermarkets

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hackers were on Monday demanding $70 million in bitcoin in exchange for data stolen during an attack on a US IT company that has shuttered hundreds of Swedish supermarkets.

Researchers believe more than 1,000 companies could have been affected by the attack on Miami-based firm Kaseya, which provides IT services to some 40,000 businesses around the world.

The FBI warned Sunday that the scale of the "ransomware" attack -- a form of digital hostage-taking where hackers encrypt victims' data and then demand money for restored access -- is so large that it may be "unable to respond to each victim individually".

Sweden's Coop supermarket chain was among the most high-profile victims.

Most of their 800 stores were still closed three days after the hack paralysed its cash registers, spokesman Kevin Bell told AFP.

Coop, like many of the companies affected, is not a direct customer of Kaseya's, but its IT subcontractor Visma Esscom was hit by the attack.

The few hundred Coop stores that had reopened were relying on alternative payment solutions, such as customers paying using their smartphones, Bell said.

Cybersecurity firm ESET said it had identified victims of the hack in at least 17 countries, from South Africa to Britain to Mexico. New Zealand's education ministry said at least two schools there had been affected.

Related Topics

Attack World Exchange Education Company Bitcoin South Africa Mexico Money May Sunday FBI From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

23 minutes ago

Shahbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: ..

17 seconds ago

Macron's Close Associate Believes Ukraine 'Not Far ..

19 seconds ago

Six drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon hold ..

20 seconds ago

US to Seek Reasons for New Sanctions Against Russi ..

22 seconds ago

KP Govt develops roads, infrastructure in Swat for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.