Hackers Gained Access To US Elections Support Systems, Data Not Compromised - CISA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Hackers Gained Access to US Elections Support Systems, Data Not Compromised - CISA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Hackers have managed to gain unauthorized access to US elections support systems but the elections data has not been compromised, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said.

"CISA is aware of some instances where this [hacking] activity resulted in unauthorized access to elections support systems; however, CISA has no evidence to date that integrity of elections data has been compromised," CISA said on late Friday in a statement.

"The joint cybersecurity advisory contains information on exploited vulnerabilities and recommended mitigation actions for affected organizations to pursue," the statement added.

