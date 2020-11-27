Hackers, Possibly North Korean, Tried to Hack AstraZaneca Covid Vaccine Producer - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Hackers who may have been from North Korea attempted to hack the systems of AstraZeneca company, which produces coronavirus vaccine, Reuters news agency reported Friday citing two sources.

According to one of the sources, the hackers were targeting a number of AstraZeneka employees, including the ones working on Covid-19 research, but the attempts appeared to have failed.