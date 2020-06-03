Hackers Release Personal Data of Brazilian President Bolsonaro, His Family

The Anonymous Brasil hacker group has published personal data of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his family and political allies online

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Anonymous Brasil hacker group has published personal data of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his family and political allies online.

The hackers released addresses, telephone numbers and information on alleged assets of Bolsonaro and his associates on Twitter late on Monday but the platform swiftly blocked the group's account, removing the data.

Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro city council member and one of the president's son, confirmed the data leak and took to Twitter to criticize the hacker group.

"The pro-democratic group has released my personal data and the data of several other persons online," he wrote.

Justice Minister Andre Mendonca has ordered an investigation into the release of the data.

Bolsonaro has been facing what his opponents consider a political crisis amid criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics have been fearing Brazil would become the next hotspot of the disease. The country has recorded a total of 526,447 cases and is only lagging behind the United States in the cumulative number of infections. Bolsonaro has been an opponent of strict lockdown measures, which have been introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Moreover, in a high-profile move in April, former Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned, accusing Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the law enforcement.

The resignation took place while several members of the president's family, including Carlos Bolsonaro, are being probed for various wrongdoings they have denied.