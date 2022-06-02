MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Both Russian and Ukrainian hackers have information that a special military operation launched by Moscow has prevented Kiev's attack on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, and Crimea, a hacker from Russian group RaHDIt told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

On April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the operation had averted a real danger looming over the country. According to him, the armed forces have prevented a large-scale conflict that would have unfolded on the Russian territory, but under other people's scenarios.

"Let me return to our friends from the Beregini female hacker team, who, by the way, are from Ukraine themselves. Yes, there is such information and it has been confirmed. We understand that the Russian leadership was literally two weeks ahead of the Ukrainian," the hacker said.

In early February, hackers found out that the Ukrainian center for information and psychological operations in the village of Brovary in the Kiev region had received three crews with Javelin anti-armor missiles in armored vehicles.

According to the hacker, there are also documents indicating the number of weapons transferred by Western countries to Ukrainian forces.

"And now, during the special operation, we can see how these weapons are being used. This already confirms that the Ukrainian side was being prepared to attack Russia and it was just a matter of time," the hacker said.

At the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the RaHDIt group simultaneously hacked all 755 Ukrainian government websites, including resources of local authorities.

In addition, RaHDIt has been running the Nemesis information resource since the beginning of the operation. On Monday, the resource released information about 700 employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), including photos, phone numbers, and even residential addresses. Apart from the general information, the hacker group revealed SBU officers' hobbies, such as gambling and unconventional personal preferences.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the DPR and LPR for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.