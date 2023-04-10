Hackers Steal $15Mln From South Korean Crypto Exchange GDAC - Reports

Hackers have carried out a cyberattack on South Korean crypto exchange GDAC and withdrew from it various cryptocurrencies worth more than 20 billion won ($15 million), South Korean media reported on Monday

The attack was conducted on Sunday, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the amount of stolen cryptocurrencies was about 23% of the total assets held by GDAC.

GDAC said that the stolen assets had been sent to foreign cryptocurrency exchanges, the report noted. The news agency added that GDAC was cooperating with domestic and foreign crypto exchanges to block the cryptocurrencies from being laundered.

The GDAC deposit and withdrawal services have been suspended, the report read.

In addition, the South Korean crypto exchange reported the incident to the police, the Korea internet and Security Agency, and the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, the news agency said.