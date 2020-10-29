UrduPoint.com
Hackers Steal $2.3Mln From Republican Party In Wisconsin - Chairman

Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Hackers Steal $2.3Mln From Republican Party in Wisconsin - Chairman

A cyberattack resulted in the theft of $2.3 million from the Republican Party in the US state of Wisconsin, Chairman Andrew Hill said in an interview on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A cyberattack resulted in the theft of $2.3 million from the Republican Party in the US state of Wisconsin, Chairman Andrew Hill said in an interview on Thursday.

Hill told the local political news service Wispolitics that the national party had warned states to be on the lookout for cyberattacks and had wanted them to take precautions.

"Unfortunately, one slipped through the cracks," Hill said.

The Republican Party notified the FBI after determining the funds had been stolen, Hill added.

