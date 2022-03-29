UrduPoint.com

Hackers Steal About $625Mln In Cryptocurrency From Blockchain Firm Ronin - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Hackers Steal About $625Mln in Cryptocurrency From Blockchain Firm Ronin - Statement

Hackers have stolen about $625 million in cryptocurrency from Blockchain platform Ronin, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Hackers have stolen about $625 million in cryptocurrency from Blockchain platform Ronin, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There has been a security breach on the Ronin Network," Ronin, a platform that uses the Ethereum cryptocurrency, said in a statement.

"Earlier today, we discovered that on March 23rd, Sky Mavis's Ronin validator nodes and Axie DAO validator nodes were compromised resulting in 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC drained from the Ronin bridge in two transactions."

The combined transactions, when converted to Dollars, amount to $625 million.

