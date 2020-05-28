UrduPoint.com
Hackers Steal Data of 1.3Mln Public Servants in Indonesia Amid Telework Trend - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Taking advantage of the coronavirus situation when many public servants are working from home, unknown hackers have broken into the computer network of Indonesia's Ministry of education and Culture, extracting personal data of 1.3 million employees, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing revelations of a cybersecurity researcher.

The hacker attack was reported by cybersecurity expert Teguh Aprianto on his Twitter on Wednesday. According to Aprianto, the perpetrators penetrated the network by hacking a computer of one of the employees.

The leaked data reportedly contained Names, addresses, identification numbers of documents, dates of birth and other information of the ministry's employees.

The newspaper, in turn, noted that data leaks have become common in the country amid the current shift to online work. Citing cybersecurity research team Under the Breach, the newspaper said that data of over 100 million people have been sold in several data breach incidents involving e-commerce firms and Lion Air Group airlines.

