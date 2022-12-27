Hackers Stole Data in October Ransomware Attack on US Electric Utilities - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Hackers reportedly stole data belonging to electric utilities from a major critical infrastructure contractor during an October ransomware attack, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The incident has been closely monitored by the authorities to detect any negative impact on the US power grid, the report said.

The hackers attacked the Chicago-based engineering firm Sargent & Lundy, which is responsible for designing more than 900 power stations and thousands of power-line miles, nationwide, the report said.

The company also works in the nuclear sector and closely cooperates its activities with the Defense Department, the report said.

In addition to the efforts by the authorities, private investigators have been searching on the dark web for any traces of the stolen data, the report said.

While the hackers stole data related to a utility project, there is no evidence the stolen files have been published on the dark web, the report also said.

Sargent & Lundy has "fully recovered" from the incident with a minimal impact on its normal business operations, the report added, citing a company spokesperson.

The Biden administration has urged targeted companies to share data of incidents in light of increasing attempts to hack into US critical infrastructure, according to the report.