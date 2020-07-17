UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hackers Target Israeli Water Infrastructure For Second Time In Months - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hackers Target Israeli Water Infrastructure for Second Time in Months - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Israeli water infrastructure was targeted by hackers several times in the past weeks, the second such attack since April, media have cited the Water Authority as saying.

"It did not cause any damage to the service, and had no real effect," the authority was quoted by the Ynet news website as saying in a press release.

The recent attack was aimed at agricultural pumps in the Upper Galilee as well as water facilities in the country's center.

In April, hackers tried to pump chlorine into Israel's water system, according to Israeli media reports that cited Israeli intelligence sources.

Media said Iran was suspected to be behind the attack, followed in May by what is thought to be Israeli reprisal against Iran's major cargo port Shahid Rajaee, which led to a days-long backlog in operations.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Iran Water April May Media

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.