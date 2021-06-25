Hacking Attacks Against Russian Companies 37% More Often Than Global Average - IT Company

Russian companies have suffered on average 37% more cyber attacks in the first five months of 2021 than companies in other countries, according to research by IT security company Check Point Software Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian companies have suffered on average 37% more cyber attacks in the first five months of 2021 than companies in other countries, according to research by IT security company Check Point Software Technologies.

According to the report, a Russian firm on average suffered 980 threats from January to May, 2021.

The sharpest increase of attacks was among banker trojans, which in the winter months attacks up to 25% of Russian businesses, while for the rest of the world the average was about 5 to 10%.

Overall, the company experts note a significant spike in cyber attacks since the beginning of the year, with attacks on Russian businesses increasing by 69% year-on-year. The most desirable targets for hackers, however, are companies in Denmark, with a 195% increase in attacks, followed by Chile and Sweden with the 185% and 144% spikes, respectively.