UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hacking Attacks Against Russian Companies 37% More Often Than Global Average - IT Company

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Hacking Attacks Against Russian Companies 37% More Often Than Global Average - IT Company

Russian companies have suffered on average 37% more cyber attacks in the first five months of 2021 than companies in other countries, according to research by IT security company Check Point Software Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian companies have suffered on average 37% more cyber attacks in the first five months of 2021 than companies in other countries, according to research by IT security company Check Point Software Technologies.

According to the report, a Russian firm on average suffered 980 threats from January to May, 2021.

The sharpest increase of attacks was among banker trojans, which in the winter months attacks up to 25% of Russian businesses, while for the rest of the world the average was about 5 to 10%.

Overall, the company experts note a significant spike in cyber attacks since the beginning of the year, with attacks on Russian businesses increasing by 69% year-on-year. The most desirable targets for hackers, however, are companies in Denmark, with a 195% increase in attacks, followed by Chile and Sweden with the 185% and 144% spikes, respectively.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Chile Sweden Denmark January May From

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

4 minutes ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

41 seconds ago

Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

42 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister to Meet With Colleagues Fr ..

45 seconds ago

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

16 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.