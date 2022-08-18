UrduPoint.com

Hadraawi, 'Shakespeare Of Somalia', Dies Aged 79

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Hadraawi, 'Shakespeare of Somalia', dies aged 79

Award-winning Somali poet Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame, better-known by his pen name Hadraawi, died Thursday aged 79, prompting a flood of tributes to the "Shakespeare of Somalia".

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Award-winning Somali poet Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame, better-known by his pen name Hadraawi, died Thursday aged 79, prompting a flood of tributes to the "Shakespeare of Somalia".

Hadraawi died in a hospital in Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway region of Somaliland, after battling ill health for the past seven years.

The poet, who composed dozens of songs and epics in verse, spent five years in prison during the military dictatorship of Siad Barre for criticising the regime.

Following his release, he moved to Ethiopia, where he joined the opposition Somali National Movement before travelling to Britain and finally relocating to Somaliland, where he was a popular presence at literature workshops and seminars.

"This is shocking and a great loss, I want to inform the Somali speaking people anywhere and the world about the death of poet Hadraawi, and that we ought to pray for him now," Somaliland president Muse Bihi told a press conference in Hargeisa.

"I send my condolences to the Somaliland people and to all other Somali-speaking people anywhere in the world, we will prepare his burial," he added.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheik Mohamud and the British government's representative in Hargeisa, Lizzie Walker, also expressed their condolences.

"May God have mercy on poet Mohamed Warsame Hadraawi, he was one of the Somali intellectuals who spent efforts in contributing to the awareness of Somali people and their literature," Mohamud said in a statement.

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to the people of #Somaliland and to all #Somalis for the loss of Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame "Hadrawi", an iconic poet and one of the most eminent and beloved Somali poets of all time," Walker said on Twitter.

Hadraawi had no surviving children and his wife died earlier this year.

- 'Profound and beautiful' - One of nine children, Hadraawi was born in Somaliland's second largest city Burao and moved to Yemen when he was 10 years old.

He returned to Somalia after the country became independent in 1960 and began working at the state-run station Radio Mogadishu before achieving success as a poet.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dutch Prince Claus prize for his body of work. The Amsterdam-based foundation praised him for "interweaving striking imagery and metaphor with philosophy and social commentary." "At his charismatic recitals, audiences revel in his mastery of classical and colloquial language and his experimental use of metre and alliteration," the Prince Claus Fund said, announcing the 100,000 euro ($101,000) prize.

"Hadraawi is honoured for creating profound and beautiful poems that enrich and expand the centuries-old oral poetry tradition that is central to contemporary Somali culture and identity... and for building bridges, providing inspiration and promoting peace through poetry." Somaliland and Somalia have a long oral storytelling tradition.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but the move has not been recognised by the international community.

nur/amu/lcm

Related Topics

Somalia World Flood Twitter Yemen Died Wife Oral Mogadishu Independence Ethiopia Euro Peruvian Nuevo Sol May Dictator God All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani diplomats proved mettle on world stage f ..

Pakistani diplomats proved mettle on world stage for professionalism: FS

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan desires enhanced engagement with DCO in d ..

Pakistan desires enhanced engagement with DCO in digital economy: Bilawal Bhutto ..

31 seconds ago
 Adequate measures taken to control beggary in fede ..

Adequate measures taken to control beggary in federal capital: Senate told

32 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal advocates establishment of "Global Sus ..

Ahsan Iqbal advocates establishment of "Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

34 seconds ago
 Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerat ..

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerated: IESCO CEO

3 minutes ago
 Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 year ..

Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.