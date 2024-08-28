Open Menu

HAFA, Quaid-i-Azam University Forge Partnership To Boost Art, Cultural Exchange

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM

HAFA, Quaid-i-Azam University forge partnership to boost art, cultural exchange

Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quaid-i-Azam University to initial bilateral cooperation in art, history and archaeology

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quaid-i-Azam University to initial bilateral cooperation in art, history and archaeology.

Under the MoU, the China-Pakistan Institute will be established, in which undergraduate education, postgraduate education, doctoral education, student exchange, visiting scholars, short-term study trip, etcetera are being planned, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

President of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, Zhen Zhongyi and, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Niaz Ahmad Akhter expressed their expectations for future cooperation, and emphasize the significance of art education in fostering understanding and friendship between different cultures and peoples at the meeting.

They hoped the bilateral cooperation would contribute to cultural exchange and art development not only between the two brotherly countries but also globally.

Hebei Academy of Fine Arts has attached great importance to developing cooperation with Pakistani universities in art education. In 2022, Hebei Academy of Fine Arts signed an agreement with University of Education Lahore to build a culture education cooperation and exchange center.

The two universities are offering joint programmes in Art Theory and Cultural Heritage currently. In 2023, 2023 China-Pakistan Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition and China-Pakistan Culture, Art and Education Exchange Forum were held by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, University of Education Lahore and Lahore Museum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Education China Student Fine Agreement

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World