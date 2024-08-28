HAFA, Quaid-i-Azam University Forge Partnership To Boost Art, Cultural Exchange
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quaid-i-Azam University to initial bilateral cooperation in art, history and archaeology
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HAFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quaid-i-Azam University to initial bilateral cooperation in art, history and archaeology.
Under the MoU, the China-Pakistan Institute will be established, in which undergraduate education, postgraduate education, doctoral education, student exchange, visiting scholars, short-term study trip, etcetera are being planned, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.
President of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, Zhen Zhongyi and, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Niaz Ahmad Akhter expressed their expectations for future cooperation, and emphasize the significance of art education in fostering understanding and friendship between different cultures and peoples at the meeting.
They hoped the bilateral cooperation would contribute to cultural exchange and art development not only between the two brotherly countries but also globally.
Hebei Academy of Fine Arts has attached great importance to developing cooperation with Pakistani universities in art education. In 2022, Hebei Academy of Fine Arts signed an agreement with University of Education Lahore to build a culture education cooperation and exchange center.
The two universities are offering joint programmes in Art Theory and Cultural Heritage currently. In 2023, 2023 China-Pakistan Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition and China-Pakistan Culture, Art and Education Exchange Forum were held by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, University of Education Lahore and Lahore Museum.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to evacuate as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan3 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results3 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights3 hours ago
-
Astronaut carrying flag at Paralympics sends 'powerful message'3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results3 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in blaze of colour3 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light4 hours ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta4 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights5 hours ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud9 hours ago