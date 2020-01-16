Haftar 'agreed to abide by' Libya ceasefire: German foreign minister

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has agreed to abide by a ceasefire and said he was ready to participate in an international conference in Berlin on Sunday, Germany's foreign minister said

"General Haftar has made clear: He wants to contribute to the success of the Libyan conference in Berlin and is in principle ready to participate in it. He has agreed to abide by the ongoing ceasefire," said Heiko Maas after talks in Benghazi, according to a tweet posted by the German foreign ministry.