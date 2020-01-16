UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar 'agreed To Abide By' Libya Ceasefire: German Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:42 PM

Haftar 'agreed to abide by' Libya ceasefire: German foreign minister

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has agreed to abide by a ceasefire and said he was ready to participate in an international conference in Berlin on Sunday, Germany's foreign minister said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has agreed to abide by a ceasefire and said he was ready to participate in an international conference in Berlin on Sunday, Germany's foreign minister said.

"General Haftar has made clear: He wants to contribute to the success of the Libyan conference in Berlin and is in principle ready to participate in it. He has agreed to abide by the ongoing ceasefire," said Heiko Maas after talks in Benghazi, according to a tweet posted by the German foreign ministry.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Sunday

Recent Stories

Dip in mercury cools sunny Thursday in Karachi

3 minutes ago

More Launches of Military Satellites From Plesetsk ..

3 minutes ago

Personnel who commit suicide not entitled for Shuh ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, US Delegations Held Consultations on Stra ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

60 minutes ago

EU Parliament Notes Regress in Rule of Law in Pola ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.