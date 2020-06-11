UrduPoint.com
Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions In Northwestern Libya - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:53 PM

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwestern Libya - Spokesman

The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have launched an airstrike on troops and military supplies of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) based to the south of the northwestern city of Misrata, despite a ceasefire initiative recently announced by Egypt, LNA spokesman Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub has told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have launched an airstrike on troops and military supplies of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) based to the south of the northwestern city of Misrata, despite a ceasefire initiative recently announced by Egypt, LNA spokesman Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub has told Sputnik.

"The Libyan air forces targeted a car, loaded with ammunition, and military personnel of the GNA forces in a severe airstrike in As-Saddadah area, south of the city of Misrata," Mahjoub said, adding that there were casualties in the strike.

According to the LNA military information division, the air forces managed to destroy a Turkish air defense system in the attack.

Ankara has given its support to the GNA during the ongoing conflict with Haftar's army. Turkish troops and military equipment have been shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi unveiled the Cairo initiative, envisaging a ceasefire in Libya beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on June 8 and conditions for a political settlement. The UN-backed Libyan government rejected the deal. Following this announcement, armed forces loyal to the LNA have launched a counteroffensive against the forces headed by Fayez Sarraj near Misrata.

