Haftar Army Conducts 3 Air Raids On GNA Military Positions In Libya's Northwest - Source

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:05 PM

The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar launched at least three airstrikes on positions of the Government of National Accord's (GNA) in northwestern Libya overnight, a local military source affiliated with the LNA told Sputnik on Friday

"Fighters of the LNA air force targeted locations of the GNA military in the city of Gharyan and in the towns of Alasaba and Jendouba in the course of three air raids," the military source said.

On Thursday, the GNA announced that it had fully regained control over Alasaba after violent clashes with the LNA as part of its Volcano of Rage offensive. Prior to this, a military source in the GNA told Sputnik that forces led by Fayez Sarraj had destroyed a Pantsir-type air defense system belonging to Haftar's army in the country's northwestern town of Tarhuna.

Earlier in the week, Haftar decided to withdraw his troops some two miles from the front, near the capital of Tripoli, on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, which runs this year from May 23-24. The LNA also expects the same move from the GNA.

Libya has been torn between the two rival administrations � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the country's west � since 2011, when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by US-supported Islamic extremists.

In April 2019, the eastern-based LNA resumed efforts to drive the Turkish-backed GNA away from Tripoli. The GNA responded by conducting the so-called Volcano of Rage offensive.

