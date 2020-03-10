Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, has arrived in Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a Libyan military source told Sputnik on Tuesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, has arrived in Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a Libyan military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Haftar has arrived in Berlin at Merkel's official invitation," the source said.

Haftar paid an official visit to Paris on Monday. According to pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, he told President Emmanuel Macron he was ready to sign a peace deal with the rival Government of National Accord.