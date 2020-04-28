Haftar 'Compensates' Military Losses by Announcing Power Transition - Presidential Council

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, aimed to "compensate" for his military defeats when he announced that the LNA was taking over the country, the Libyan Presidential Council, which presides over the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, aimed to "compensate" for his military defeats when he announced that the LNA was taking over the country, the Libyan Presidential Council, which presides over the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), said on Tuesday.

Haftar announced on Monday the LNA's withdrawal from the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.

"Haftar's actions were not a surprise, we expected such a move from him in order to compensate for his defeat," the council said in a statement obtained by Sputnik, and also urged Haftar's supporters to stop fighting.

The presidential council also called on lawmakers of the Tobruk-based parliament in Eastern Libya to unite with their colleagues in Tripoli and begin a full-scale political dialogue to ultimately find a solution to the conflict and hold elections.