Haftar Confirms LNA Participation In 5+5 Military Commission Talks - UN Mission In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Haftar Confirms LNA Participation in 5+5 Military Commission Talks - UN Mission in Libya

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar confirmed that his side will take part in upcoming 5+5 military commission talks in Geneva, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Saturday.

"SRSG [Special Representative to the Secretary-General] @GhassanSalame ... met today in Rajma with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who confirmed LNA's participation in the Joint Military Commission (5+5) talks, expected to start soon in Geneva," the UNSMIL announced late on Saturday via their Twitter account.

The UN-initiated committee will comprise five representatives of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five representatives of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Its formation was announced at the Berlin conference on Libya, held on January 19.

The purpose of the military committee is to negotiate a full ceasefire in Libya between the warring GNA and LNA. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres previously counted on convening a meeting of the military commission in Geneva on January 28, but this did not happen.

