UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar Forces Capture Center, Port Of Libya's Sirte - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Haftar Forces Capture Center, Port of Libya's Sirte - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Eastern-based troops have captured the center and the port of the northern Libyan city of Sirte, the lead Russian negotiator in the contact group on intra- Libyan settlement told Sputnik on Monday.

The army loyal to General Khalifa Haftar earlier on Monday stormed the hometown of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which has been held by troops of the UN-backed government of national accord.

"The sea port and the center of Sirte have been brought under Haftar's control. Misrata forces loyal to the GNA refused to fight and pulled back to their positions," Lev Dengov said.

Haftar began an operation last April to seize the capital of Tripoli from the GNA but the offensive has stalled. He announced the final battle for the city in December, while also moving on Sirte to its east.

Related Topics

Army Russia Tripoli Lead April December From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

11 minutes ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for ..

12 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arran ..

13 minutes ago

Five killed in Angola landmine blast

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.