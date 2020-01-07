MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Eastern-based troops have captured the center and the port of the northern Libyan city of Sirte, the lead Russian negotiator in the contact group on intra- Libyan settlement told Sputnik on Monday.

The army loyal to General Khalifa Haftar earlier on Monday stormed the hometown of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which has been held by troops of the UN-backed government of national accord.

"The sea port and the center of Sirte have been brought under Haftar's control. Misrata forces loyal to the GNA refused to fight and pulled back to their positions," Lev Dengov said.

Haftar began an operation last April to seize the capital of Tripoli from the GNA but the offensive has stalled. He announced the final battle for the city in December, while also moving on Sirte to its east.