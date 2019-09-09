UrduPoint.com
Haftar Forces Suffer Losses As GNA Troops Advance South Of Tripoli - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The troops of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) have made advances south of the city of Tripoli, making the Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar suffer losses, GNA military spokesman, Muhammad Kanunu told Sputnik on Monday.

"The forces of the Government of National Accord are making advances in all directions to the south of Tripoli supported by the Libyan Air Forces," the spokesman said adding that the troops loyal to Haftar suffered serious defeat.

Libya ceased to function as a unified state after US-supported Islamic extremists toppled and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Two rival governments have split the country in half: the LNA controls the eastern part of the country and the internationally-recognized GNA controls the western part.

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has, meanwhile, been waging a counteroffensive to prevent Haftar from capturing the capital.

