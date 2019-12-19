UrduPoint.com
Haftar-led Army Advancing To Center Of Tripoli After Surrounding City - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is currently advancing to Al Nahda district of the capital of Tripoli, which is located near the center of the city, the LNA's press service said.

On Wednesday, LNA spokesman Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub told Sputnik that the army had surrounded the Libyan capital.

"Units of the armed forces [LNA] are firmly advancing to Al Nahda district and establishing control over new positions after the withdrawal of the forces [loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord, or GNA] and their retreat from observation points," the LNA said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The LNA army is said to be supported by the air forces, loyal to Haftar.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The UN-supported GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

Earlier in December and eight months after announcing an operation to wrestle the city from the GNA troops, the forces loyal to Haftar began what he called the last battle for Tripoli.

