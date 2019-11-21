UrduPoint.com
Haftar-Led Libyan National Army Says Downed Italian Drone In Western Libya

Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:20 AM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The eastern-based Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has downed an Italian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the west of the country, Ahmed Mismari, the LNA spokesman, said on Thursday.

Mismari said the Italian drone had been shot down by the LNA's air defense forces.

The spokesman emphasized that the LNA's supreme command was waiting for Italy to explain reasons for its drone to have entered Libya's air space.

The LNA is engaged in a conflict with the forces loyal to the western-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA). Tensions between the sides escalated in April when the Haftar-led troops launched an offensive to capture the capital of Tripoli from the forces loyal to the GNA.

