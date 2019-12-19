Haftar-Led Libyan National Army Surrounds Tripoli - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has surrounded the capital of Tripoli, the stronghold of the Government of National Accord (GNA), LNA spokesman Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in December, troops loyal to Haftar began what he called the last battle for the capital of Tripoli eight months after announcing an operation to wrestle the city from "terrorists." He is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"Now it was taken in a ring from the al-Zahra bridge to al-Bakia. They [GNA units] completely left this area, and our troops met each other. Thus, the capital is completely encircled," Mahjoub said.

According to the official, street battles continue in a number of areas.

Libyan media has reported clashes between LNA and GNA forces in a number of areas in Tripoli. GNA head Fayez Sarraj, however, said that any information about LNA advances on the capital was not true.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011. The eastern part of the country is now governed by a parliament backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk, while the UN-backed GNA operates in the country's west.

The situation in Libya deteriorated in April when the LNA began an offensive on Tripoli, prompting the GNA to begin a counteroffensive.