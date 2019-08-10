UrduPoint.com
Haftar-Led LNA Says Accepts UN-Brokered Eid Ceasefire In Libya

Sat 10th August 2019 | 08:02 PM

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has accepted the UN-brokered initiative on a ceasefire during the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, LNA spokesperson Ahmed Mismari said on Saturday

"The commander-in-chief declared cessation of all hostilities of the army in the outskirts of Tripoli, starting from 3:00 p.m. Saturday [13:00 GMT] until 3:00 p.m.

Monday so that the people could celebrate the Eid al-Adha," Mismari said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

At the same time he warned that the LNA would give a harsh response to any ceasefire violations by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), which had accepted the ceasefire earlier in the day.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to gain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed GNA, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive.

