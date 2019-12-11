UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar Orders Sinking Of Turkish Ships In Wake Of Ankara-Tripoli Deal - LNA Navy Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Haftar Orders Sinking of Turkish Ships in Wake of Ankara-Tripoli Deal - LNA Navy Chief

The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to sink Turkish ships in the wake of a recent maritime borders memorandum signed between Ankara and the rival Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Adm. Faraj Mahdawi, chief of the LNA's navy, said on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to sink Turkish ships in the wake of a recent maritime borders memorandum signed between Ankara and the rival Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Adm. Faraj Mahdawi, chief of the LNA's navy, said on Wednesday.

On November 28, Turkey and the GNA signed a landmark deal that demarcated borders in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting an outcry from neighboring Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. The agreement, according to Athens, violates the sovereign rights of those countries. After the memorandum was inked, Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador and began to strengthen ties with Haftar.

"We have an order from the army commander to sink [Turkish ships], there is no other choice," Mahdawi said in an interview with the Greek Skai broadcaster.

The Libyan navy commander added that the capture of Tripoli would occur in several days.

"In a few days, we will enter Tripoli. And when we enter, [GNA head Fayez] Sarraj will leave Libya, and this agreement [with Turkey] will not pass," the admiral said.

According to the media outlet, Haftar's army is just two miles away from Tripoli, and the GNA risks losing its last stronghold, while its opponents are gaining strength.

Haftar supporters accuse Ankara of supplying Tripoli with weapons and violating the UN sanctions regime.

Two rival governments, the internationally-recognized GNA and the east-Libyan government backed by the LNA, have split the country in half. Haftar first launched the campaign to capture Tripoli in April.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Turkey Egypt Split Tripoli Athens Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece April November Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler attends &#039;Impactful Leaders Progra ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Okays development schemes in its PDWP Forum ..

3 minutes ago

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Var ..

20 minutes ago

Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Named Time's 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Parliament Launches Dissolution Procedures ..

5 minutes ago

Over 50 People Hospitalized After Bus Accident in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.