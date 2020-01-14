Haftar Receives Invitation to Attend Berlin Conference on Libya - LNA Source

A source in the Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had received an invitation to attend the Berlin conference on Libya

The German Cabinet officially announced earlier in the day that Haftar and head of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, had been invited to participate in the conference, which will be held on January 19.

"An official invitation was received today by the LNA High Command to take part in the Berlin conference, but there has been no response from Marshal Khalifa Haftar so far," the source said.