UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar Receives Invitation To Attend Berlin Conference On Libya - LNA Source

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Haftar Receives Invitation to Attend Berlin Conference on Libya - LNA Source

A source in the Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had received an invitation to attend the Berlin conference on Libya

BENGHAZI (Libya) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A source in the Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had received an invitation to attend the Berlin conference on Libya.

The German Cabinet officially announced earlier in the day that Haftar and head of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, had been invited to participate in the conference, which will be held on January 19.

"An official invitation was received today by the LNA High Command to take part in the Berlin conference, but there has been no response from Marshal Khalifa Haftar so far," the source said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army German Berlin Libya January 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

42 minutes ago

Interstate Aviation Committee Says Yet to Receive ..

2 minutes ago

Australia crush India by 10 wickets in first ODI

2 minutes ago

President urges people to benefit from federal omb ..

2 minutes ago

Out of order commercial meters being replaced free ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.