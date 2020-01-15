UrduPoint.com
Haftar Sets Conditions For Continuing Moscow-Mediated Libya Ceasefire Talks - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Khalifa Haftar, has set a number of conditions for continuing Moscow-mediated ceasefire talks, demanding the disarmament of all militias fighting on the side of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) among other things, media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Haftar and GNA head Fayez Sarraj had talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander left the Russian capital without inking the deal and asked for additional time to review its details.

According to the Al Arabiya tv channel, Haftar demanded that GNA militias disarm within 45-90 days. He insisted that a joint UN-LNA committee be formed in charge of disarmament.

He also spoke against any Turkish mediation, insisting on the neutrality of mediators.

The LNA general command head, Khalid Mahjoub, in turn, told the broadcaster that the Tripoli-based GNA had "demanded a dialogue and a political solution after they realized that we had finished with them and that, after all our victories, we will not accept their terms."

He explained that "it is the winner who sets their own conditions, not the defeated one."

After the Moscow talks failed to yield an official ceasefire agreement, GNA-LNA clashes near Tripoli resumed. The east-based Libyan army reported that the fighting was underway in the Libyan capital's southern suburbs. The army reaffirmed readiness to continue its offensive to "liberate" Tripoli.

