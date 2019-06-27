UrduPoint.com
Haftar Should Stop Offensive In Libya Before Crisis Reaches Peak - Russian Contact Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:12 PM

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, should stop the offensive he is leading before the crisis in the country reaches its tipping point, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, should stop the offensive he is leading before the crisis in the country reaches its tipping point, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik.

Haftar's forces in April launched an offensive on Tripoli to "clear it of terrorists.

" Forces loyal to the UN-backed government that sits in Tripoli announced a counterattack.

"Haftar's side should be convinced, urged to stop any military actions and sit down to talk not when the conflict reaches a breaking point, but while it is still not too late, that is, now ... If the military conflict goes on, it will be too late to talk about any agreements, it will be endless," Dengov said.

