Haftar To Remain In Libyan Political Arena During Country's 'New Period' - Tribal Council

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Haftar to Remain in Libyan Political Arena During Country's 'New Period' - Tribal Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, will remain in the political arena after Libya enters a new period of its history, but it is premature to talk about his specific role, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, which supports the LNA, told Sputnik.

In late April, Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, put forward a roadmap on the Libyan political settlement, which proposes the formation of the presidential council, a commission responsible for the country's draft constitution, and presidential and parliamentary election campaigns. The three Libyan regions ” Tripolitania, Cyrenaica, and Fezzan ” should choose their representatives in the council, which consists of a head and two deputy heads.

"Marshal Haftar will be present in the new Libyan arena ... He will be present in the new period with his powerful persona, we do believe in him," al-Haleeq said.

The deputy chairman also said Haftar's name went down in history since he fought against terrorist groups and laid the foundation of the LNA "when there was no army yet."

At the same time, al-Haleeq said that it was premature to talk about whether Haftar would be part of the new government structure, noting that he will play a "significant role" in any case.

Haftar has been at the forefront of the Libyan war since at least 2015, when he took command of the armed forces fighting on behalf of the Tobruk-based elected government.

