Haftar, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libya's Recent Developments, Upcoming Berlin Conference

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), met with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame to discuss recent developments in Libya and the upcoming international Berlin conference, an LNA spokesman said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), met with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame to discuss recent developments in Libya and the upcoming international Berlin conference, an LNA spokesman said on Monday.

Neither of the two main political forces in the conflict-torn country the LNA-supported Tobruk government and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) was invited to participate in the international conference on Libya.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces [Haftar] met during the last two days with the UN Secretary General's Envoy to Libya Dr.

Ghassan Salame," the spokesman said in a statement, adding that this visit came within the framework of continuous consultations on the latest developments in Libya.

Germany has proposed hosting an international summit on Libya this fall in a bid to mediate between the two rival parties. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Libya in late October to prepare for the upcoming conference. However, its exact date has not been announced yet.

