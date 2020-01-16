UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Aggression In Libya To Leave Nothing For Negotiations - Erdogan's Adviser

Yassin Aktay, adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's, told Sputnik on Wednesday that if the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, maintained his aggressive policies, there would be nothing left to discuss at the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement

On Monday, Haftar and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), held talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow. The talks ended with the GNA delegation signing a ceasefire agreement, and the LNA commander leaving the Russian capital after requesting additional time to review its details. The peace process will continue under the UN auspices in Berlin on Sunday.

"We seek to set conditions for the Berlin conference, but Haftar bases his game on eliminating the other side, and if he kills one of the conflict parties, there will be nothing left to talk about," Aktay said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the adviser, the LNA commander has adopted an aggressive stance, but that his strength is only based on his use of military equipment.

"France and the United Arab Emirates are pressuring Haftar to prevent him from sitting at the negotiating table with Turkey and imposing conditions such as Turkey's withdrawal from Libya," Aktay said.

The adviser added that Turkey did not intend "to occupy Libya" or conduct a war against the Libyan people.

According to Aktay, NATO bears the responsibility for the current situation in Libya, as the alliance has destroyed the country and failed to ensure security and stability there.

He also said that Ankara expected Moscow to side with Sarraj and the GNA, following Haftar's refusal to sign the ceasefire agreement.

Last week, the Russian and Turkish presidents called on the warring parties to cease hostilities. However, on Tuesday, a local military source told Sputnik that GNA forces had attacked LNA positions in the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

