Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:48 PM

The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have targeted troops and military supplies of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, the LNA information division said on Monday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have targeted troops and military supplies of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, the LNA information division said on Monday.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi unveiled a roadmap to settle the Libyan crisis after a meeting with Haftar and Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern-based parliament. The new peace initiative for Libya envisages a ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday.

It should be followed by withdrawal of all foreign troops, return of control over military and security agencies to the state and unification of all economic institutions to push through reforms.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain supported Sisi's peace plan in the North African country, while the Tripoli-based Libyan government rejected the deal.

"Our aircraft are destroying a whole artillery company that includes three Turkish-made Hauser cannons, two tanks and six armored vehicles ... near the city of Sirte," the division said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

Sources affiliated with the LNA confirmed that a number of Turkish officers and Syrian mercenaries were targeted in the attack, the division added.

Last week, forces loyal to the GNA launched an offensive, dubbed Path of Victory, to establish control over Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, and its surrounding areas from the rival LNA.

