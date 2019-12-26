MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Turkey smuggles Syria-based militants from the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, and the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, both banned in Russia) to Libya via Tunisia, the Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman told Egypt's El-Watan newspaper on Wednesday.

In this week's interview, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik that he possessed "credible" information that militants from the aforementioned terrorist groups were being shipped to Libya via the port city of Misrata to fight the LNA.

"Certainly, militants of the IS terrorist organization and Jabhat al-Nusra were smuggled from Syria with the mediation of Turkish intelligence. A large number of militants. This is a very serious issue because one of Tunisian airports is used - the airport [on the island of] Djerba, where the landing of terrorist groups in Tunisia takes place.

They are shipped to Libya via Jabal al Gharbi [the mountainous districts in northwestern Libya]," Ahmed Mismari said.

According to the LNA spokesman, the Libyan airports of Misrata, Zuwara and Mitiga have received a large number of IS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with Khalifa Haftar's LNA controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) controlling the country's west.

Turkey, a GNA supporter, meanwhile signed a memorandum on military cooperation with the Tripoli-based administration in November, triggering a backlash from the rival Tobruk-based government in the east. Among other things, the document provides for military support between the sides. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said that Ankara will send troops to Libya should Tripoli ask.