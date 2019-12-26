UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Army Conducts Airstrikes Against GNA Targets In Misrata, Sirte - Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

The air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has hit several targets in the country's northwest belonging to armed groups loyal to Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA operational headquarters said on Thursday

"Control centers, weapons sites and militant positions were attacked in Misrata and in the vicinity of Sirte," the headquarters said in a statement.

On December 12, Haftar made an official statement that the LNA had launched the final offensive to gain control over the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-recognized GNA. Libyan media reported on clashes that occurred between Haftar's and Sarraj's armed forces in several directions on Tripoli's outskirts. The country's capital has already witnessed a similar offensive in April, which resulted in heavy casualties.

