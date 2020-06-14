CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has decided to reorganize its command structure amid the retreat of its forces from a number of positions in the course of the confrontation with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said on Saturday.

"The general command announces the reorganization of the main operational headquarters of the Libyan Army and the appointment of officers who can effectively conduct the battle, as well as respond to changes in combat conditions," the spokesman said in a statement.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a civil war.

Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the west.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi unveiled the Cairo initiative, envisaging a ceasefire in Libya beginning at 6:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on June 8 and conditions for a political settlement. The UN-backed Libyan government rejected the deal. Following this announcement, armed forces loyal to the LNA have launched a counteroffensive against the forces headed by Fayez Sarraj near Misrata.