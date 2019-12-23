(@imziishan)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Libyan National Army of General Khalifa Haftar has given forces loyal to the Government of National Accord three more days to leave Tripoli, the army's spokesman said late on Sunday.

"The general command will extend the deadline by only three days," Ahmed Mismari warned.

The eastern-based army began what Haftar called the final offensive on Tripoli last week. It gave the rival troops 72 hours until the end of this Sunday to leave the capital.

Hafrat's troops have been laying siege to Tripoli since April in an attempt to wrestle it from armed groups. The UN-backed government has been struggling to defend it and has turned to Turkey for military aid.