UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's Army Gives Rival Force 3 More Days To Leave Tripoli - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Haftar's Army Gives Rival Force 3 More Days to Leave Tripoli - Spokesman

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Libyan National Army of General Khalifa Haftar has given forces loyal to the Government of National Accord three more days to leave Tripoli, the army's spokesman said late on Sunday.

"The general command will extend the deadline by only three days," Ahmed Mismari warned.

The eastern-based army began what Haftar called the final offensive on Tripoli last week. It gave the rival troops 72 hours until the end of this Sunday to leave the capital.

Hafrat's troops have been laying siege to Tripoli since April in an attempt to wrestle it from armed groups. The UN-backed government has been struggling to defend it and has turned to Turkey for military aid.

Related Topics

Army Turkey Tripoli April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

2 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

3 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

4 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

5 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.