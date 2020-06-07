BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Armed forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar have launched a counteroffensive against the Government of National Accord near the northwestern city of Misrata, a spokesman for the eastern-based army said Saturday.

"Our armed forces have launched a counterattack against the Turkish-backed armed groups east of Misrata, following a series of airstrikes by our jets on enemy positions," Ahmed Mismari said during a press conference.

He said Haftar's troops had repelled an attack by GNA forces on the northern port city of Sirte, the hometown of Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was deposed in 2011, prompting nine years of fighting.